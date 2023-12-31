Continued Israeli Aggression Claims Dozens Of Palestinian Lives In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation's relentless aggression against the Gaza Strip has resulted in the tragic loss of life and injuries among Palestinian civilians. In the early hours of Sunday morning, numerous casualties, primarily children and women, were reported in the wake of air and artillery bombardment, marking the 86th consecutive day of aggression.According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli military targeted three mosques, namely Al-Muhajireen and Al-Sahaba in Al-Maghazi camp, along with Al-Furqan in the Al-Hakar area of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.Furthermore, several citizens were killed and injured in a bombing that targeted two homes for the Qandil and the Abu Shehada families in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.In addition to these incidents, the Al-Salah Association in the camp was subjected to Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, an Israeli helicopter unleashed machine gun fire in the eastern vicinity of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip, while artillery shelling resumed in the eastern regions of Bureij and Nuseirat in central Gaza.Reports emerged from the Nuseirat camp, where numerous casualties were admitted to Al-Awda Hospital, victims of the Israeli occupation's bombing.In a separate incident, a drone targeted a residence belonging to the Tahrawi family in the western district of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, an Israeli raid struck the city of Deir Al-Balah in the middle of the Strip, leading to the loss of life and injuries among Palestinian citizens.The Israeli occupation's artillery continued to unleash shells on the Bureij, Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip. The previous evening, Saturday, witnessed a tragic toll as more than 25 Palestinians lost their lives, and numerous others were injured due to Israeli airstrikes and artillery targeting civilian homes in the Nuseirat and Maghazi camps, as well as the Zawaida area in the central Gaza and Rafah in the south.These relentless attacks have escalated the toll of victims in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza since October 7, with the number of deaths surpassing 21,650 and approximately 56,000 injured. Additionally, there are thousands of missing persons, with 70 percent of them being children and women.