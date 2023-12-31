Israel's Government Approves New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Israel's
government approved a rotation in the Foreign Ministry and in the
Energy Ministry, Trend reports.
Energy Minister Israel Katz was appointed the new foreign
minister and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was appointed the new
energy minister.
