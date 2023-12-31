               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel's Government Approves New Foreign Minister


12/31/2023 5:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Israel's government approved a rotation in the Foreign Ministry and in the Energy Ministry, Trend reports.

Energy Minister Israel Katz was appointed the new foreign minister and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was appointed the new energy minister.

MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107671919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search