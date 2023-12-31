Ukrainian Drones Hit Most Targets In Russia Overnight Into Dec 30 - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Most Ukrainian drones launched by Ukraine over Russia on the night of December 29 to 30 hit their targets.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its Russian offensive campaign assessment, Ukrinform reports.

"The discrepancy between these Russian and Ukrainian figures may suggest that Ukrainian forces struck many of their intended targets, as Ukrainian security sources suggested to Western and Ukrainian media," ISW analysts said.

Ukrainian security sources told Western and Ukrainian media that Ukrainian forces launched more than 70 drones on the night of December 29 to 30 at Russian military infrastructure and defense industrial facilities near Moscow, Belgorod, Tula, Tver, and Bryansk cities. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian forces intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones in Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions.

Russian propaganda media claimed earlier that casualties were allegedly reported in Belgorod on Saturday, December 30, as a result of a "massive attack." In this regard, Russia called a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Photo: com