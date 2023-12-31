Russian Missile Attack On Dnipro: One More Victim Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 45-year-old victim of Russia's December 29 missile attack has died at a hospital in Dnipro.
Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Another victim of a massive missile attack that occurred on the morning of December 29 died in the hospital. He is a 45-year-old man. Doctors were fighting for him until the end," Lysak wrote.
According to him, in total, the enemy's December 29 terrorist attack took the lives of seven people. Eighteen more people remain in hospitals, among them a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.
"Most of the injured are in moderate condition. Two are in serious condition," Lysak added.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration
