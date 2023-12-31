Man Killed As Invaders Launch 126 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched 126 strikes on 22 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on December 30, killing a civilian.

Yurii Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy attack on Stepnohirsk killed a 43-year-old local resident," Malashko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers carried out three MLRS attacks against Stepnohirsk and Piatykhatky, 25 attacks using UAVs against Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Robotyne and Lobkove, and launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, 97 artillery attacks targeted Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Huliaipilske, Levadne, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Plavni and other towns and villages.

The regional military administration received 18 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.