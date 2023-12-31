               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Energy Minister Reveals Gas Volume Supplied To Europe Through TAP


(MENAFN- AzerNews) More 31 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter).

