               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CEC Reveals Number Of Ballots To Be Printed For Presidential Election


12/31/2023 5:15:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Center (CEC) will print 6,524,000,203 ballot papers for the upcoming presidential elections, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ravzat Gasimov said this at the CEC meeting, Azernews reports.

He noted that the text, form, number, and rule of ballot papers should be approved at least 35 days prior to the voting day.

Recall that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107671910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search