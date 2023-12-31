CEC Reveals Number Of Ballots To Be Printed For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Center (CEC) will print 6,524,000,203
ballot papers for the upcoming presidential elections, Deputy
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ravzat Gasimov
said this at the CEC meeting, Azernews reports.
He noted that the text, form, number, and rule of ballot papers
should be approved at least 35 days prior to the voting day.
Recall that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree
holding an early presidential election in the country on February
7, 2024.
