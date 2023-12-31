(MENAFN- AzerNews) December 31 marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. The last
day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani
unity.
The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the
Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and
spiritual values.
On December 6, 1991, at a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by Heydar
Aliyev, it was decided to establish the World Azerbaijanis
Solidarity Day. The Supreme Assembly sent an appeal to the
country's parliament - the Supreme Council to adopt a legislative
act in this regard.
Taking into account the appeal, Azerbaijan's Supreme Council
adopted a law declaring December 31 as the International Solidarity
Day of Azerbaijanis.
In 1993, December 31 was announced as the World Azerbaijanis
Solidarity Day in accordance with the presidential decree.
Meanwhile, the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held in
Baku on November 9-10, 2001,
The congress contributed to the strengthening of the national
identity, increasing the organization and activity of Azerbaijani
communities in various countries. This was a new movement in the
country`s socio-political life, a new direction of state
policy.
The establishment, in accordance with the Decree of the
President of Azerbaijan dated July 5, 2002, of the State Committee
for Work with the Azerbaijanis Living in Foreign Countries, the
adoption, on December. 27 of the same year, of the Law“On a state
policy regarding the Azerbaijanis living abroad” further stepped up
the process of organizational development of world
Azerbaijanis.
Today the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis is celebrated in
all countries worldwide. Solidarity Day has become the most
important holiday for the Azerbaijani Diaspora.
