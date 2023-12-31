Israel Launches Missile Attack Near Aleppo Int'l Airport In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 31 (NNN-SANA) – Israel launched a missile attack near the international airport of Aleppo city in northern Syria, yesterday, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The attack was launched to target military points south of Aleppo, resulting in some material losses, the statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, a missile fell in the area of Aleppo International Airport, causing no damage to the airport.

The Britain-based war monitor added that, there were six loud explosions near the al-Nayrab military airport east of Aleppo.

Farms between the villages of Al-Dhahabiya and Al-Sheikh Saeed in the area were targeted, where the Israeli soldiers alleged to house warehouses and headquarters for Iranian militias, according to the observatory.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli assaults on Syrian military sites.

Earlier in the day, the observatory said 19 pro-Iran fighters, including four Syrians and six Iraqis, were killed, and at least 18 others were critically injured in a midnight Israeli strike on Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

It said, the attack targeted their positions and a convoy in and on the outskirts of Al-Bukamal city, as well as, military headquarters, shipment, and ammunition warehouse near the Iraqi border.

Israel has recently increased its attacks on Syrian targets, in tandem with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Last Monday evening, an Israeli attack south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, killed Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was one of the longest-serving advisers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria.

At midnight on Thursday-Friday, Israel renewed airstrikes on targets in Damascus, resulting in the suspected killing of 11 IRGC members, according to the observatory.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks and urged decisive measures from the United Nations Security Council to put an end to these assaults.

Syria has been engulfed in an over 12-year civil war, with the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, fighting against various opposition groups.

Israel, on the other hand, has a long-standing policy of preventing Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria by repeatedly conducting airstrikes to destroy alleged Iranian weapons supplies.– NNN-SANA