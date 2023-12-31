Kuwait Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings With World Leaders

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday exchanged cables of congratulations and best wishes with leaders of Arab and friendly countries on the advent of 2024. His Highness the Amir wished all world countries and peoples a happy New Year of security, peace, stability and prosperity, as well as good health and wellness. (end) mt

