Death Toll Of Ukrainian Attack On Russian Belgorod Up To 24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The death toll of the Ukrainian attack on Belgorod city has risen to 24, stated Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Sunday.

Gladkov was quoted by the Russian news agency (TASS) as saying that 108 others were injured, and 37 buildings, 453 apartments, seven facilities and tens of vehicles were damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release that it had attacked several Ukrainian military sites in retaliation for the attack on Novgorod City yesterday.

The ministry explained that its forces had targeted Ukrainian military sites including a control center and fuel storages.

It also mentioned that it had destroyed using precision weapons a Ukrainian forces' command center, saying that this center was used in the attack on Belgorod.

Russian Military sources announced earlier Saturday that Ukrainian forces launched a wide scale attack on Belgorod city, using banned cluster bombs and Olkha missiles. (end)

as









MENAFN31122023000071011013ID1107671880