IDF Discover Explosives In Children's Playground In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 31( IANS) The Israel Defense Forces( IDF) in a statement said that it has discovered explosives in a children's playground near to a daycare centre which is on the outskirts of Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The IDF in the statement said that soldiers of 14th Reserve Brigade discovered explosives and neutralised them.

The explosive devices were planted in the playground ahead of expected arrival of the IDF soldiers, sources said.

Israeli army said that the troops killed many Hamas men who had tried to attack the forces.

"We are engaged in a fierce battle in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza and expecting to capture the area soon," the IDF said.

Khan Yunis is the hiding place of Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar who are considered as the mastermind of the October 7 Israel attack.

--IANS

aal/svn