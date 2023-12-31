UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For January 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2024. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.96 in December. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.71 per litre, compared to Dh2.85 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.64 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in December. Diesel will be charged at Dh3 a litre compared to Dh3.19 last month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout last year:
| Months/2023
| Super 98
| Special 95
| E-Plus 91
| January
| Dh2.78
| Dh2.67
| Dh2.59
| February
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.93
| Dh2.86
| March
| Dh3.09
| Dh2.97
| Dh2.90
| April
| Dh3.01
| Dh2.90
| Dh2.82
| May
| Dh3.16
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.97
| June
| Dh2.95
| Dh2.84
| Dh2.97
| July
| Dh3
| Dh2.89
| Dh2.81
| August
| Dh3.14
| Dh3.02
| Dh2.95
| September
| Dh3.42
| Dh3.31
| Dh3.23
| October
| Dh3.44
| Dh3.33
| Dh3.26
| November
| Dh3.03
| Dh2.92
| Dh2.85
| December
| Dh2.96
| Dh2.85
| Dh2.77
|
|
|
|
ALSO READ:
Dubai: You can soon pay for taxis in instalments
Dh200-million UAE draw prize explained: Ticket cost, how to join, who can participate
Abu Dhabi non-oil economy expands 8.6% in 9 months of 2023
MENAFN31122023000049011007ID1107671865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.