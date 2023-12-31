UAE Announces Fuel Prices For January 2024: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Sunday (December 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of January 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for January by between 13 and 14 fils for gasoline and 19 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of December 2023. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
| Category
| Price per litre (January)
| Price per litre (December)
| Difference
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh2.82
| Dh2.96
| 14 fils
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh2.71
| Dh2.85
| 14 fils
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh2.64
| Dh2.77
| 13 fils
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.63 and Dh10.36 lesser than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost ( January )
| Full tank cost ( December )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh143.82
| Dh150.96
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh138.21
| Dh145.35
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh134.64
| Dh141.27
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost ( January )
| Full tank cost ( December )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh174.84
| Dh183.52
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh168.02
| Dh176.7
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh163.68
| Dh171.74
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost ( January )
| Full tank cost ( December )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh208.68
| Dh219.04
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh200.54
| Dh210.9
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh195.36
| Dh204.98
ALSO READ:
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2024 announced
Oil prices slide as Red Sea transport disruptions ease
Big Oil enters 2024 strengthened by US industry consolidation
MENAFN31122023000049011007ID1107671864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.