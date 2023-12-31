Al Kubaisi Clinches Victory In Third Round Of 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdulrahman Al Kubaisi emerged victorious after delivering the best performance at the third round of 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Championship on Friday evening amidst a large audience that filled the club's stands.

The victory earned him the top prize of the event, valued at QR20,000.

The third round of the hugely popular Championship, held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, saw over 70 competitors, showcasing their leadership skills in a competition that spanned more than 5 hours. Each participant was given one opportunity to enter the track to perform a set of maneuvers within a specified time period.



QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the third round.

Abdulrahman Al Shammari took the second place, marking his first appearance on the podium in this championship and winning the prize for the second position, valued at QR15,000.

The third place was won by Saud Al Merri, who secured his second podium in the current season as he won QR10,000 in prize money. He had previously been the runner-up to Al Qahtani in the opening round,

The champion of the opening round, Abdullah Al Qahtani, claimed the fourth place in this round, while Hassan Al Qahtani secured the fifth position.

At the conclusion of the competitions, QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the top three winners, thus concluding the events of the third round of the championship.

Only one round remains, scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22, 2024.

The current focus now is on the ongoing preparations for hosting the 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League with its five rounds, scheduled over five consecutive weeks. The opening round is set to begin on January 11 and 12, concluding with the final round on February 8 and 9.

The championship will witness the participation of drag race champions from Qatar and the Arabian Gulf. Additionally, on the sidelines of the second round, the eleventh edition of the Qatar Custom Show is scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20, attracting a large number of car and motorcycle enthusiasts, automotive agencies, and sports teams from both within and outside the country.