Albaker Notches Up Big Tour Win At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Khalifa Albaker astride Lissabon 56 yesterday remained perfect on a challenging course to bag the Big Tour win on the last day of the eighth round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour Season 7.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani and Abdulhadi Salah Alyafei also excelled at the QEF Outdoor Arena claiming victories in the Open and Amateur classes respectively.

Albaker and Lissabon 56 were flawless completing the course in 66.40 secs as rest of the contenders picked up penalties during the Big Tour event.



Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour Organising Committee Vice Chairman Ali bin Youssef Al Rumaihi with the Big Tour podium winners.

Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi on Chikita was fastest in 64.09 secs but he had to content with second place after committing four faults, while Rashid Towaim Al Marri, riding Navaronne, also had four errors finishing third with a time of 67.12 secs.

Later in the Open Class, Sheikh Khalifa teamed up with Emiro Delle Sementarecce to seal win followed by Cyrine Cherif (Triple T Calamando Blue) and Nasser Al Ghazali (Dexter) on second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, Alyafei was also impressive with Caballero in the Amateur Class, clocking an error-free 28.04 in the second phase to take the title. Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani, astride Beyonce, was second with a time of 29.40 with Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin finishing third on Diademe De B'neville in 29.51.