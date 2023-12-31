Qatar Among Leading Countries In Technology, Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's digital performance has attracted increasing global attention. The progress that the country has made in digital policies and digital transformation is evident by its top-notch Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

The example of Qatar's journey towards better digital policies can be of benefit to other economies, and a source of inspiration to those that are still in the process of formulating their own approaches to becoming more future ready.

The Doha Forum hosted the global launch of the third edition of the 'Future Readiness Economic Index (FREI) 2023 Report' entitled 'Digital Policies are the Lynchpin of Future Readiness' which emphasised that Qatar is a true digital sprinter in the GCC region. It ranked eighth globally in the Digital Policy's sub-pillar showing significant strides towards more advanced digital policies.

Qatar's digital policies have been based on a clear vision supported by detailed roadmaps. The ultimate objective of the national vision is that the country should become 'an advanced society capable of sustaining its development and providing a high standard of living for its people,' with a 'knowledge-based, diversified, and competitive economy.' The report noted that enhancing competitiveness and attracting investment will be needed in a dynamic and increasingly borderless international economy, and hence calls for a stimulating business climate capable of attracting foreign funds and technologies and of encouraging national investment.

The eighth place ranking in the Digital Policies sub-pillar of FREI 2023 is the highest position achieved by Qatar in the ICT-related sub-pillars of the FREI model. As Qatar advances towards the realisation of its ambitious National Vision 2030, the imminent release of the National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3) marks a significant step.

The Digital Agenda 2030, a key element of NDS3, outlines a range of initiatives that will increase digitalisation across various sectors, driving the growth of Qatar's digital economy. This includes enhancing cloud capabilities, fostering environmental technology programmes, transforming government services to be more userfocused, and refining the regulatory landscape for ICT.

Moreover, Qatar places a strong emphasis on regional collaboration in digital policy-making. The country seeks to ensure interoperability and foster a collective approach to challenges such as data governance and digital commerce. This collaborative stance is expected to enhance digital infrastructure and contribute to the expansion of the digital economy across the broader region.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was a widely recognised success that provided Qatar with an exceptional opportunity to display its achievements to a global audience. The quality of digital infrastructure and services was a vital component. Qatar proved agile and determined enough to seize this opportunity to update, build, and integrate local ICT infrastructure and capabilities.

The report further said, Qatar is emerging as one of the leading countries in the world in new technology adaptation, innovation, and system automation. Although the modernisation of Qatar's digital infrastructure and regulatory environment started long before 2022 which is evident by several notable initiatives of what a modern economy can do to become more future ready by accelerating its digital transformation.

Qatar's ICT market has been growing rapidly over the past decade. According to IDC, the country's ICT spending is expected to be $5 in 2024 and is projected to rise to $6 by 2027. The IT spending is estimated to grow from $3 to $3 during the same period.

The Web Summit to be hosted in February 2024 supports Qatar's goal to be a central hub for technological advancement and digital economy, aligning with the nation's forward-thinking digital strategy and economic diversification goals.