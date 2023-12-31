Falcons And Hunting Festival To Kick Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Gannas Association announced that the 15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024) will kick off on Monday and run until January 27 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area.

Marmi Festival chairman Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani said the festival will open with Al Tala'a championship in the morning, which will continue until January 7, when 34 groups will compete. After the end of the qualifiers, the draw for the next round will be conducted and broadcast live on Al Gannas Association's social media accounts, he said, pointing out that the date of the next rounds will be determined later upon deciding the number of qualifiers.

As for the schedule of the 15th Marmi International Festival 2024, Al Qahtani noted that Hadad Al Tahadi Championship will kick off on the first day in the evening, followed by other competitions. The final of the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship will be held on January 26, he added.

On January 5, the junior falconers and promising falconers' championships will be held, in addition to the Saluki racing championship qualifiers for a place in the final, Al Qahtani said.

The Social and Sports Contribution Fund (DAAM) is a sponsor of the 15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024).