Bomb Scare In Mumbai! Police Receive Threat Of Blast Ahead Of New Year, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the New Year, the Mumbai Police on 30 December received a threatening phone call at around 6 pm where the caller claimed that there would be blasts in the city have started investigations at several places but till now nothing suspicious has been found.

The Mumbai police is currently trying to find out the details of the caller Read: Ratan Tata receives threat call, Mumbai Police tracks down suspect who warns of same fate as Cyrus MistryEarlier on 29 December, a security check was conducted at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email claiming that explosives had been planted in a plane at the airport. Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named 'Funing,' police said as reported by news agency PTI Read: Delhi Police receives bomb threat at IGI airport and PaharganjAs per the from '...', \"There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; 'Funing'\".In another incident on 27 December, the Jaipur airport authority received an email with the sender threatening to blow up the airport. After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at the Jaipur Airport police station. The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport(With inputs from PTI)

