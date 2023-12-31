Pakistan's Election Commission Rejects Imran Khan's Bids To Contest In 2024 Polls: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Pakistan Election Commission rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's applications to compete in the 2024 elections in two constituencies, the Times of India reported submitted nomination papers to contest in Lahore and his home town of Mianwali, the paper said, citing the Election Commission and the politician's media team.

Also Read | Mann ki Baat 2023: 'Have to maintain same momentum in 2024 as well,' PM Modi saysThe Election Commission said Khan's nomination in Lahore was rejected as he isn't a registered voter in the constituency and has been convicted and already disqualified from running for office, the report said Read | Delhi: Over 20 trains arriving late today as fog grips north India. Details hereElections will usher in a new government for five years that will be tasked with reviving Pakistan's economy, which was close to a default this year prior to a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. It will also end political uncertainty that has gripped Pakistan since Khan was ousted last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.



MENAFN31122023007365015876ID1107671712