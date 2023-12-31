Centre Declares Jammu-Kashmir-Based Tehreek-E-Hurriyat As 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Union Home Ministry on 31 December declared the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule.
The Home Minister further added that the group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote,“The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.”Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Wa Kashmir is a separatist political party in Jammu and Kashmir, India founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27 on 27 December, MHA had declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' MLJK-M as an 'Unlawful Association' with immediate effect for the next five years. Shah had said that that \"anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law\".
