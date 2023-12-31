PM Modi To Inaugurate 'India's Longest Sea Bridge' In Mumbai On 12 Jan, Says Maharashtra CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The ambitious infrastructure project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday MTHL project is 22 km long, touted to be India's longest and the world's 12 longest sea bridge Trans Harbour Sea Link: All you need to knowThe engineering marvel will take off at Sewri in south Mumbai, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle in the distant outskirts of Navi Mumbai has been in the making since 2018. Originally expected to be completed in 4.5 years, the infrastructure project was delayed by eight months due to Covid-19 pandemic toll rates remain undecided by the Maharashtra government but as per a TOI report, it may be fixed in the range of ₹250- ₹300 for passenger cars and may go higher for freight traffic toll to be subsidised, proposed ₹500 charge seen as unrealistic: ReportThe Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. Motorists can zoom past the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph at the cost of ₹17,843 crore, the six-lane bridge is among the most expensive projects, the English Daily added. According to CM Shinde, it will help citizens cover a distance of 22 km in 15 minutes which now takes about two hours you need to know about MTHL, expected opening date, connectivity and moreThe MTHL will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B on the Navi Mumbai end in 90 minutes: Mumbai is all set to get India's longest sea bridgeThe bridge will reportedly be equipped with artificial intelligence cameras that will alert the control room about the breakdown in vehicles. This will reduce the congestion time as vehicles will not remain abandoned for long.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

