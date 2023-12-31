Chunky Panday Recalls When Lady Gaga Sang 'Happy Birthday' For Ananya Panday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Chunky Panday has been in the Indian film industry for over two decades and has been part of some interesting movies. His daughter Ananya Panday is also part of the movie business and made her debut in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2'. Having said that, we all know that parents go that extra mile for their children and go to any extent to make them happy. Recently, Chunky shared an incident where he revealed that Lady Gaga once sang for Ananya on her birthday.



The incident: did Lady Gaga sing for Ananya on her birthday?

Chunky Panday stated in an excerpt from Rashmi Uchil's book Raising Stars where he said, "Ananya was a part of our very first wedding anniversary. We don't know what it's like to be a married pair without Ananya. I have lavished my attention on both my daughters and my niece and have raised the bar too high. Their boyfriends will have a difficult time matching."

Recalling an incident, Chunky said, "On Ananya's birthday, I had Lady Gaga sing 'Happy Birthday' to her and if her partner can accomplish that, I will consider him deserving of getting lucky with Ananya. I'm kidding. I'm not wealthy enough to hire Lady Gaga to perform for me. Ananya and her friends accompanied me to the Grand Prix in Delhi where Lady Gaga was at the inaugural ceremony to perform.

When I told her it was Ananya's birthday, she immediately burst into singing. Everyone in the room joined her in singing, 'Happy Birthday to you.' It was a thoughtful gesture on her behalf and she made Ananya's day."

Also read:

'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

Professional front

Arjun Varain Singh's directorial debut, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age drama film. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav star in the film, which was written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.