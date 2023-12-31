PM Modi Highlights Importance Of 108, AI Tools, Ram Mandir And More In Last Mann Ki Baat Episode Of 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the people of India to welcome the new year with new energy and enthusiasm.

He said that the 108 episodes of his monthly radio show have included inspiring and public engagement from a range of industries and geographical areas in the nation.

PM Modi said, "In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow's sunrise would be 2024's first sunrise. We would have entered 2024."

He also expressed his happiness over the enthusiasm of the entire country for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said that individuals are using a variety of mediums to convey their emotions, including creating new "bhajans," poetry, and paintings.

He said that the Ram temple is a symbol of the cultural and spiritual heritage of India and a source of inspiration for the future generations.

He urged countrymen to share songs related to Lord Ram with a common hashtag- #ShriRamBhajans.

"India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well."

"Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists."

"When India develops, the youth will benefit the most. But the youth will benefit more, when they are fit."

"India becoming the 'Innovation Hub' signifies that we are not going to stop. In 2015, we were at the 81st rank on the Global Innovation Index, today our rank is 40th."

"Increasing interest in physical health is also leading to increase in demand for coaches and trainers in the sector. Startups like 'JOGO technologies' are helping meet this demand."

"You must be aware that thousands of people had reached Kahi from Tamil Nadu to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. There, for the first time, I used 'Bhashini', an AI tool to communicate with them from a public platform." "I urge today's young generation to explore AI tools related to real-time translation..."