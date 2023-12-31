Ajay Devgn Shares Throwback Pictures From Holiday, Wishes Fans Happy New Year 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, Ajay Devgn took his Instagram to share pictures with his daughter Nysa, and son and wife Kajol.

As the year 2023 ends tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shared several treasured old family photos from the vacations they took earlier this year.

In the first picture, Ajay is seen posing with his daughter Nysa while his son Yug hugs his sister tight.



Another picture is an adorable one of Ajay and Kajol's son Yug posing with a funny expression with his tongue out.

The series of pictures also had Ajay holding Yug in his arms while Kajol looked away from the camera.



The much-needed adorable father and daughter were seen posing with all smiles while they posed for the camera.



Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.

The vacation pictures prove that Ajay had a wonderful year and had spent quality family time together.

