Sangeeta Phogat Wins Hearts Of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Judges With 'Chikni Chameli' Act

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) The judges of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa',- Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, were left stunned with the performance of wrestler Sangeeta Phogat on the famous track 'Chikni Chameli'.

The track 'Chikni Chameli' is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is picturised on Katrina Kaif. It is from the 2012 action crime movie 'Agneepath', starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

The multi-talented Sangeeta, who has won over Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's 'Dance ka Akhada', left everyone in awe with her scintillating moves on 'Chikni Chameli', with choreographer Vivek Chachere.

Impressed with her new avatar, thumkas and impeccable expressions, Malaika said:“What a performance this was, you danced so well. I really enjoyed it. I mean, when you dance, the smile never goes away from my face, I love that.”

Adding to the compliments, Arshad shared:“You're such a sweet and lovely dancer; when you start dancing, for a few seconds, we are just stunned. The cuteness within you is reflected in your movements. No matter how you do it, you look very endearing to us. Very sweet.”

“Superb choreography; Vivek, you do it so well. The way you choreograph according to the nature and personality of the celebrity, it's a different kind of joy. I really enjoyed it. Well done,” he added.

This weekend the show witnessed breath-taking performances by the celebrities, who brought their A-game to the dance floor as they welcomed the new year in style.

With the episode titled, 'New Year Special', the entertainment was top notch as the viewers saw a unique twist with the 'Adla Badli' of choreographers. The celebrity contestants were paired with new choreographers, who presented them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent.

The show airs on Sony.

