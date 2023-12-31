               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tehreek-E-Hurriyat J&K Declared As Unlawful Association Under UAPA


12/31/2023 3:45:32 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Separatist outfit, 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat' was declared as an unlawful association on Sunday under the unlawful activities (Prevention) act (UAPA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on his X-post handle,“Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.

“The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”.

Earlier, the Democratic freedom party JK headed by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League JK headed by Masarat Alam were declared as unlawful under the UAPA.

