5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia


12/31/2023 3:45:30 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Dec 31 (IANS) A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit Java at 0452 GMT was epicentred at 8.19 degrees south latitude and 107.51 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 61.7 km.

--IANS

int/svn

MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107671659

