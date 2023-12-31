Tara Sutaria Drops Glimpse Of 'Simple Joys' From Her New Year Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria has shared a sneak peek into her cozy and warm New Year getaway, and it is full of "sun, puppies and food."
Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India's 'Big Bada Boom', and later transitioned to acting with the sitcoms 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' and 'Oye Jassie'. She made her film debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2'.
The 28-year-old actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 8.8 million followers on Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures posing candidly as she walks in sun.
The fashionista is wearing a beige colour off-shoulder dress, and is carrying a matching purse. She opted for a neutral make-up look and had her locks untied.
The photos show her holding a furry friend close to her, and also there are several glimpses of various delicacies including different pastas and curries.
The 'Heropanti 2' actress captioned the post:“Simple joys - sun, puppies and food!”
On the professional front, she was last seen playing the titular role in the survival thriller 'Apurva'. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee.
--IANS
sp/kvd
MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107671656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.