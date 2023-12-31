Mysterious Posters On ‘Alternative Politics' Flood Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) On the last day of the year, mysterious posters speaking of an“alternative politics in West Bengal” appeared at several places in the state.

Mystery shrouded over the source of these posters, as no one claimed responsibility.

What has deepened the mystery is the quick response of the rebel state Congress leader and Calcutta High Court counsel, Kaustav Bagchi who has welcomed this call for“alternative politics in West Bengal” in a social media post.

In his post, he has also described this call for“alternative politics in West Bengal” as the“future of Bengal”.

Bagchi has always been a vocal face in the state unit of Congress against that section in the party which reportedly has a soft corner towards Trinamool Congress.

Bagchi has been vocal against high-profile advocate- leaders within Congress, like P. Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for their decisions to accept legal briefs on behalf of West Bengal government and Trinamool Congress leaders.

Political observers feel that the mysterious posters on“alternative politics in West Bengal” has some synergy with the recent call given by the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on“no vote to Mamata”, clearly appealing to the voters to vote for anyone except Trinamool Congress.

“That call from the leader of the opposition was more of 'vote against Trinamool Congress' rather than 'vote for BJP'. This call was a clear indication of the solidarity of anti-incumbent forces in the state. There is also clear semblance between his call and the newly surfaced mysterious posters,” said a city- based political observer.

Earlier, in the context of opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc meetings, where the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi and the CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury were seen sharing same platform with Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari gave a strategic call to Congress and CPI(M) leaders and workers in the state.

“Those in Congress and CPI(M) believe that they will not be able to build up resistance against Trinamool Congress being in their respective parties, should either join BJP or form a separate anti-Trinamool Congress platform.

