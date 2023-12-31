Certified Product Safety Professionalstm To Receive Their Formal Designations At 2024 Annual ICPHSO Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ICPHSO serves government, industry, consumer advocates, and non-profit organizations world wide

Event takes place in Florida

- Don Mays, President, SPSP

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eight product safety professionals who have earned the Certified Product Safety ProfessionalsTM stature will receive their designation pins and certificates in the opening session of the 2024 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium of the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) in Orlando, Florida, it was announced by the organization.

The Certified professionals will receive their designation credential from the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) which sponsors the certification program.

“ICPHSO is proud to open our 2024 symposium in Orlando by saluting these accomplished product safety professionals who have set a standard for professional education and excellence in the product safety field,” according to Len Morrissey, President of ICPHSO .“We value our relationship with SPSP, its graduates, and its members.” The presentation of the certification pins and certificates will take place at the 8:00 a.m. opening session of the ICPHSO symposium on February 20, 2024 in Orlando, Florida at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel.

Individuals interested in attending the annual ICPHSO symposium can register through this link .

Certified product safety professionals are required to have 10 years of experience in a product safety role or 7 years of experience and a 4-year college degree in a related field. To earn certification, all candidates must complete a product safety education program and activities that are offered though Virginia Tech Blacksburg main campus location and its Arlington Virginia research center location.

The candidates from the 2023 certification program and their company affiliations are: Delfina Anderson, Vice President of Product Integrity, Goldbug; Jacob Borowiec, MBA, Manager, Reliability Engineer/Quality Assurance, Hasbro; Jessica Doyle, Director of Quality and Compliance, The Boppy Company; Jarrod Kuhn, Senior Director, Global Logistics, Trade & Regulatory, Sterno; Sanjay Kotia, Supply Chain Quality Assurance and Government Compliance, SnugZ USA; Rebecca Kurisko, MBA, Reliability Engineering Manager, Hasbro; Melissa McCright, Manager, Product Integrity Compliance, DICK'S Sporting Goods; and C. Beth Millard, Product Compliance Specialist, SnugZ USA.

“SPSP welcomes this outstanding group of Certified Product Safety Professionals into their new status at one of the product safety field's most respected events produced annually by ICPHSO. We appreciate the recognition for our graduates of the 2023 program as they continue their professional growth in supporting the goal of safer products for consumers,” said Don Mays, President of SPSP.

Candidates for certification are required to demonstrate in-depth knowledge and understanding of consumer product safety. They do this by 1) passing a multiple-choice examination, 2) submission of a personal essay, 3) submission of a written case study on a product safety problem, and 4) an oral presentation of their case study to a panel of product safety professionals and an academic member.

The Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program is directed under the authority of Consumer Product Safety Certification Services, an independent non-profit affiliate of SPSP. Its board membership consists of Alan Kaufman, Chairman, Toy Association (retired); R. David Pittle, Ph.D., Commissioner of the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (1973-1982) and Consumer Reports, Senior Vice President, Technical Director, (Retired); Kitty Pilarz, Vice President, Product Safety & Compliance, Mattel (retired); and Alan Schoem, Director, Office of Compliance, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Retired). The Certification program is sponsored by SPSP, and managed by ADK Information Services, LLC, a product safety advisor.

ICPHSO, founded in 1993, is the only organization which attracts a global membership of health and safety professionals and meets annually to exchange ideas, share information, and address health and safety concerns affecting all consumers. ICPHSO members represent U.S. and global government agencies, manufacturers, importers, retailers, trade associations, consultants, certification/testing laboratories, law firms, academia, health educators, standards writing organizations, consultants, media, consumer, and parent advocacy groups. More information is available on ICPHSO's website at .

Don Kornblet

Society of Product Safety Professionals

+1 314-497-1797

