Nando's Qatar Unleashes Flame-Grilled Flavour Explosion With New Espetada Smokey Alho

Spice lovers and flavour aficionados, get ready! Nando's Qatar is introducing a sizzling new signature: the Espetada Smokey Alho. This culinary masterpiece promises to be the season's star attraction, tantalizing taste buds with every fiery bite.
As the long-awaited Espetada season arrives, Nando's signature flair for bold, intense flavours takes centre stage once again. The Espetada Smokey Alho is a gastronomic delight, featuring succulent PERi-PERi chicken thighs generously stuffed with a decadent blend of creamy cheese and thyme. Layers of vibrant red onion, crisp peppers, and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios add pops of colour and texture to this tempting creation.
But what truly sets the Espetada Smokey Alho apart is its journey through flame-grilling, infusing it with a smokey aroma that fuses textures and flavours into a harmonious symphony. A luscious, creamy garlic sauce elevates the experience to new heights, leaving you craving more.
"At Nando's, we believe every meal should be a celebration of bold, unforgettable flavours," says Sumit Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Nando's Qatar. "We are excited to maintain our tradition of launching a new flavour around this time, and the new Espetada Smokey Alho is a testament to our commitment to culinary innovation, offering our patrons an extraordinary taste adventure that they expect and we promise to deliver."
Prepare your taste buds for a fiery adventure as Nando's Qatar invites you to indulge in the extraordinary Espetada Smokey Alho - a symphony of flavours that will set your senses ablaze.
Get your PERi-fix at Nando's near you serving at Salwa Road | City Centre Doha | Hyatt Plaza | Financial Square | Bin Omran | The Pearl-Qatar | Doha Festival City | Ezdan Mall Al Wakra | Lusail Boulevard | Villaggio Mall | Steigenberger Hotel. Also opening soon in Tawar Mall.
