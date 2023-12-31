               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Five Terrorists Killed In Pakistan


12/31/2023 2:45:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 31 (IANS) At least five terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Mashkai area of the Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.

In the intelligence-based operation by the security forces on December 30, five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire, military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Terrorists' hideout was busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, Dawn reported quoting the ISPR.

After banned outfit Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the Pakistan government last year, the country has seen an uptick in terror activities in the recent months.

--IANS

int/svn

MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107671610

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search