Curbs Imposed In Hyderabad In View Of New Year Celebrations

Roads around Hussain Sagar lake in the city centre, Nehru Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, flyovers and a few roads will remain shut for traffic between 10 p.m. on December 31 and 5 a.m. on January 1.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have issued orders imposing. restrictions to prevent accidents or any untoward incident during the celebrations.

Police have set up special checkposts in the limits of all three commissionerates to check drunk driving, rash driving, overspeeding, triple riding and other traffic violations.

Special drive to check drunk driving will begin in the city from 8 p.m. For the first time the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will also conduct drug tests on suspects.

TSNAB personnel will collect the urine samples from suspects and conduct tests, whose results will be known in five minutes

Organisers of New Year parties, hotels, restaurants, farm houses, resorts, pubs and bars have been warned of stringent action if they allow use of drugs in their premises.

As a large number of revellers gather around Hussain Sagar lake, police have announced traffic diversions.

Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy announced that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Upper Tank Bund from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Motorists have been requested to take alternate routes. Traffic coming towards Hussain Sagar from different routes will be diverted

All flyovers in the city will be closed for traffic. PVNR Express flyover will be available for the passengers who are bound for the RGI Airport on showing the air ticket.

Travel buses, Lorries and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HPVs) will not be allowed into the city till 2 a.m.

Hyderabad traffic police will be undertaking extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash, dangerous and negligent driving, over speeding and triple riding on two wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and road safety, he said.

Cyberabad police have announced that Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the RGI Airport from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. PVNR Express Way will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport.

Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Shaikpet flyover, Mind space flyover, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Kaithalapur Flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar) and AMB Flyover (Kondapur) will be shut for traffic.

The drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto rickshaws have been directed to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They shall refuse ride on hire to any public. Penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply. Public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place, etc.

“Any bar / pub / club, etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers / associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They shall strictly educate their customers / associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises,” reads an order by the Police Commissioner.

Usage of high-decibel sound/music systems in the vehicles is prohibited and vehicles will be detained and sent to RTO for further action. Overcrowding in vehicles/travelling on the top of vehicles/creating nuisance in public places will also lead to strict action as per law.

