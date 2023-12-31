Megan Thee Stallion Seeks To 'Preserve' Her Mental Health

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is determined to "preserve" her mental health. She has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and has developed a routine to help her to "avoid burnout".
The 'Hot Girl Summer' said: "I'm always working or travelling, so I'm a big believer in setting boundaries and carving out rest days to preserve my mental health and avoid burnout,” reports Female First UK.
She told People magazine:“During my days off, I love to binge my favourite shows, spend time with my dogs and hang out with my friends. It's just so relaxing and therapeutic to give your body a break, have some balance and allow yourself the space to reset and recharge.”
Megan is also a big believer in having a "healthy and balanced diet."
As per Female First UK, the chart-topping star admitted that she's "extra health-conscious" about everything she eats.
She said: "Having a healthy and balanced diet is a huge part of my process. I've integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals - I love protein-rich meals and I drink lots of healthy smoothies - so I'm definitely proud of the adjustments I've made. It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body.”
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Megan urged her fans to reach out to their friends if they're struggling with their mental health. As part of a mental health campaign, Megan explained: "I've always been told I've gotta be strong. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”
--IANS
aa/kvd
MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107671605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.