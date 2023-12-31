MIA Presents 'Palestine: A Journey Through Time' Books Display

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) library is presenting books highlighting Palestine's history. The display titled, 'Palestine: A Journey Through Time', is open to the public until January 31, 2024.

MIA in its official website announced that the library opens the doors of the rare book room to present a rare collection displaying special highlights of Palestine's history.“This open display comes as a way to show support for Palestine in its ongoing conflict and as a comfortable space for the public to glance at the history and beauty of Palestine,” it said.

“At the library majlis, visitors can read books about Palestine and write notes to hang on our 'Support Palestine' tree,” it added.

In the reading room, a diverse collection of books focusing on Palestine covers various aspects of its history, culture, and art. Among the titles are History of Jerusalem under the Moslems: from A.D. 650 to 1500 by Le Strange, G. (Guy); Ramla: city of Muslim Palestine, 715-1917: studies in history, archaeology and architecture by Petersen, Andrew; Islamic art and archaeology in Palestine by Rosen-Ayalon, Myriam; The Palestine papers: the end of the road? By Swisher, Clayton E.

Others are Qatar: my second home: stories by children from Sudan, Iraq, and Palestine by Bloomsbury Qatar Foundation Publishing; The Islamic baths of Palestine by Dow, Martin; Evliya Tshelebi's travels in Palestine, 1648-1650 by Evliya ،Çelebi; Abdel Hamid's Palestine: rare century-old photographs from the private collection of the Ottoman Sultan now published for the first time by Landau, Jacob M.

The art of the Middle East, including Persia, Mesopotamia, and Palestine by Woolley, Leonard; Muhammadan architecture in Egypt and Palestine by Briggs, Martin S. (Martin Shaw); The home of fadeless splendour: or, Palestine of today by Whittingham, George Napier; and Letters from Palestine from Captain A. C. Hamilton, Royal Engineers, to his mother by Hamilton, A. C.

The collection also encompasses cultural aspects with titles like Labour of love: New approaches to Palestinian Embroidery by The Palestinian Museum in Swiss; Tunjur! Tunjur! Tunjur! : a Palestinian folktale 1st Amazon Children's Pub by MacDonald, Margaret Read; Palestinian art 1850-2005 1st edition by Boullata, Kamal; Palestinian embroidery: traditional“fallahi” cross-stitch 2nd edition by Kawar, Widad; The art of Palestinian embroidery by El Khalidi, Leila; Palestinian costume 1st University of Texas Press by Weir, Shelagh; Palestinian costume by Rajab, Jehan S; La musique populaire Palestinienne by Lama, Patrick; Le patrimoine culturel Palestinien by Sharīf, Māhir. Also Studies on the ancient Palestinian world: presented to Professor F. V. Winnett on the occasion of his retirement on July 1, 1971 by Winnett, F. V. (Frederick Victor) is on display.

Entrance to the exhibition is free with museum admission. Museum tickets may be reserved online in advance.