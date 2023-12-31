Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



March 9: EU Council gave the green light on visa-free travel for holders of passports issued by Kosovo.

March 10: India and the US agreed to enhance cooperation in several trade and investment areas.

March 10: India and Australian agreed to boost cooperation in fields of security, defense, trade and investment.

March 10: The UK announced new funding of GBP 5.26 million for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

March 12: Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies.

March 13: Russia agreed to extend Black Sea grain deal for 60 days.

March 13: The EU decided to prolong sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months.

March 14: The US called in the Russian ambassador in Washington after two Russian aircrafts intercepted a US surveillance aircraft during flying in international airspace over the Black Sea.

March 15: The US imposed sanctions on three individuals who pose a threat to the law, regional stability, and democracy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

March 15: The US announced more than USD 331 million in new humanitarian aid for Ethiopia, to provide life-saving support to those displaced and affected by conflict, drought and food insecurity.

March 16: The US announced USD 150 million in humanitarian aid to countries in West and Central Africa and the Sahel region including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

March 16: UK banned social media app TikTok from work phones and computers used by ministers and civil employees for security reasons.

March 17: The International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

March 17: The US announced more than USD 140 million in additional humanitarian assistance and more than USD 31 million in development assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans.

March 17: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Ankara's approval of Finland's joining NATO.

March 17: Japan expanded its sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

March 19: EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced that the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on how to implement an EU-mediated deal to normalize their relations.

March 20: UK banned far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan from entering its territory after he declared intention to burn a copy of the Holy Quran in the country.

March 23: The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Interior Affairs endorsed a short-stay visa freedom agreement with Kosovo.

March 24: The US Justice Department announced arresting the founder of one of the World's largest hacker forums and disruption of forum's operation.

March 24: The US sanctioned three entities and nine Belarussian individuals and identified one presidential aircraft as blocked property.

March 27: Hungary ratified Finland's membership of NATO.

March 29: British King Charles III arrived in the German capital Berlin for his first foreign visit since assuming the throne.

March 30: The US sanctioned one individual of Slovakian nationality for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea.

April 6: Iran and Saudi Arabia agree in the Chinese capital Beijing to officially resume diplomatic relations and enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

April 11: Germany announced that it had given Chad's ambassador to Germany, Mariam Moussa, 48 hours to leave German territory, in response to the Chadian government's request for German Ambassador Jan Christian Gordon Kricke to leave the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

April 17: Britain summons Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, following Moscow court ruling that a prominent dissident has been imprisoned on charges including high treason.

April 20: The European Commission announces its agreement to allow Kosovo citizens to travel to EU countries without a visa, starting in January 2024.

April 22: The Russian Federation decides to expel more than 20 German diplomats in response to a similar move from Berlin against Russian diplomats.

April 26: Austria rejects Slovenia's request to open the common border between the two countries.

April 26: Russia expels 10 Norwegian diplomats from its territory considering them persona non grata, in response to a similar Norwegian action against Russian diplomats.

Britain and Croatia signed a joint declaration to enhance cooperation between their countries in the fields of security, trade, immigration and climate change.

