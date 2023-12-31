Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



July 2: Iran refrained from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

July 3: European Commission announced that the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine started its operations in the Hague, the Netherlands.

July 5: German Parliament (Bundestag) gave the green light to buy 60 military aircrafts to transport soldiers.

July 6: Russia expelled nine Finnish diplomats in retaliation for a similar move by Finland.

July 6: UK unveiled new sanctions regime for Iranian individuals and entities.

July 6: Iran summoned the British charge d'affaires Elizabeth Marsh of the British Embassy in Tehran over the interventionist remarks made by the UK authorities.

July 7: US provided cluster munitions to Ukraine in an additional military aid package of USD 800 million.

July 7: US announced launching the Global Coalition to combat Synthetic Drugs threats.

July 7: India and the UK renewed strategic partnership and boost security cooperation.

July 7: EU reached a provisional deal with European Parliament to speed up ammunition production to support Ukraine.

July 7: US President Joe Biden announced that the US has "safely destroyed" the final munition in the nation's stockpile of chemical weapons.

July 7: Belgium adopted Integrated Strategy for the Sahel Region.

July 17: UK imposed 14 new sanctions against Russia in response to the latter's attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity, after the deportation of Ukrainian children.

July 19: US announced USD 1.3 billion additional assistance aid for Ukraine.

July 20: EU imposed sanctions against 18 individuals and 5 entities due to serious human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Ukraine and Russia.

July 20: US imposed new sanctions on 120 individuals and entities over violating the imposed sanctions on Russia.

July 20: UK imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies linked to Russia's Military group (Wagner) and its activities in Mali, the Central African Republic and Sudan.

July 24: EU allocated EUR 10 million (USD 11 million) in humanitarian aid to Chad, to help the country cope with the needs of the large number of people fleeing from the conflict in neighboring Sudan.

July 26: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen announced he would resign and hand position to his son.

July 28: EU imposed sanctions on nine individuals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda over serious human rights violations and abuses in Congo.

July 29: France suspended all development aid and budget support to Niger over military coup on President Bazoum.

July 29: US offered USD 345 million worth of military aid to Taiwan in a step that may aggravate jitters between the US and China.

Aug 1: US launches a new Bureau of Global Heath Security and Diplomacy, aimed at international cooperation to help improve global health and counter infectious diseases.

Aug 1: Heads of the Rome-based UN food and agriculture agencies called for greater investments in South Sudan to avoid a catastrophic food crisis.

Aug 1: Italy arranged a special evacuation flight to repatriate nationals from Niger's Capital Niamey, as its embassy continues its political efforts with the military council.

Aug 1: France announced preparations to evacuate its citizens from Niger, after the military coup.

Aug 2: The first group of British nationals have been evacuated from Niger, after the military coup.

Aug 2: Italy ruled out any military intervention in Niger and stressed that the Italian forces and the West military units are at the airport.

Aug 2: China refused US accusation of "forced labor" in China's autonomous region Xinjiang.

Aug 2: France accused Russia of threatening global food security, after Moscow attacked a key Ukrainian port across the Danube River, which inflicted damage on grain storage facilities.

Aug 2: Italy evacuated a group of Italians and others from Niger.

Aug 3: EU banned exporting aviation and space technology to Belarus as part of a new package of sanctions that also included 38 citizens and three companies.

Aug 3: Paris completed evacuating French nationals and foreign nationals from Niger.

Aug 3: US decreased the number of non-emergency personnel and family members from Niger.

Aug 7: A group of 50 immigrants arrived to the UK and were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port.

Aug 9: UK and Turkiye agreed on a new partnership to enhance cooperation on tackling the illegal movement of migrants, and keep both countries safer.

Aug 10: ECOWAS bloc in West Africa has ordered the deployment of a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger, after the military coup.

Aug 10: Washington confirmed that the five Americans detained in Iran had been released and placed under house arrest.

Aug 11:UK transfer immigrants from the Bibby Stockholm barge due to water contamination.

Aug 11: World Food Program (WFP) successfully delivered first food assistance to West Darfur four months after Sudan conflict started.

Aug 13: Greek coast guard rescued 48 immigrants from rudderless boat near Lesbos Island.

Aug 15: US hosted tripartite summit at camp David, alongside Japan and South Korea.

Aug 16: The new US ambassador to Niger will travel to the capital Niamey to perform her duties but does not plan to provide her credentials to the leaders of the coup that toppled President Bazoum.

Aug 16: ECOWAS Defense Ministers held an emergency meeting in the Ghanaian capital Accra to discuss military intervention aimed at ending the Niger coup.

Aug 17: US Treasury Dept. designated two Syria-based armed militias and three members of the groups' leadership structures, in connection with serious human rights abuses in Afrin northern Syria.

Aug 18: Russia barred 54 British citizens from entering the country, in response to the UK's sanctions against its citizens and enterprises.

Aug 18: Russia has banned entry to several Moldovan officials following Moldova's "unfriendly" decision to expel 22 Russian diplomats.

Aug 18: US, Japan, S. Korea agreed in Camp David to "inaugurate a new era of trilateral partnership."

Aug 19: Mali and Burkina Faso dispatched warplanes to Niger in response to a potential armed intervention by ECOWAS.

Aug 21: US State Department has approved the potential sale and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at up to USD 12 billion.

Aug 21: ECOWAS rejected a proposal by Niger's military junta to hold elections within three years. (more)

