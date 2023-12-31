Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Aug 24: Singapore and Qatar signed five memoranda of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in areas of social development and family, education, water-related research, enterprise digitalization and innovation, and commercial partnerships.

Aug 24: The BRICS announced that six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Argentine, Iran and Ethiopia will join the bloc as full members in January next year.

Aug 26: India and EU agreed to deepen commercial and economic partnership during the Third India-EU High Level Dialogue on Trade and Investment held in New Delhi.

Aug 28: India and Bangladesh agreed to boost defense ties following the fifth Annual Defense Dialogue held in Dhaka.

Aug 30: Malaysia rejected a new Chinese map that claims waters off Malaysia's coast in the South China Sea.

Aug 30: US urged citizens in the Caribbean country Haiti to leave "as soon as possible" citing security and infrastructure challenges, as escalating violence has left thousands displaced and sent homicides soaring.

Aug 31: France summoned Iran's chargأ© d'affaires at the Embassy of Iran, on the grounds of Iran closing the French Institute for Research in Iran (IFRI), despite France's full compliance with Iran's unilateral decision to close the institute in January 2023.

Sept 1: South Korea and Japan expanded sanctions against North Korea, following Pyongyang's attempted missiles launch.

Sept 7: UNESCO granted temporary enhanced protection to twenty cultural sites in Ukraine.

Sept 7: Britain announced it would rejoin the EU's Horizon science research programme, ending a two-year post-Brexit standoff with the EU over science funding.

Sept 8: US government seized nearly one million barrels of Iranian crude oil allegedly bound for China, in violation of US imposed sanctions.

Sept 8: Indian and French Naval forces conducted second phase of the 21st edition of naval exercise Varuna-23 in the Arabian Sea.

Sept 9: India and several countries launched development initiatives including Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the Global Biofuels Alliance during G20 summit in New Delhi.

Sept 10: EU welcomed the accession of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

Sept 10: US and Vietnam signed an amended bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Sept 11: India and Saudi Arabia signed eight agreements to cement bilateral cooperation, and more than 20 MoU's.

Sept 12: Italy activated Civil Protection Mechanism to support Libya, in the wake of devastating floods caused by Daniel hurricane that hit eastern Libya.

Sept 13: US and Bahrain signed Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, to strengthen the strategic partnership.

Sept 13: China appointed first ambassador to Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Sept 13: Italy's Defense Ministry announced dispatching field reconnaissance teams in preparation to send the Italian armed forces to help flood-swept areas in eastern Libya.

Sept 13: EU activated Civil Protection Mechanism to support Libya, in the aftermath of the devastating floods that left thousands of casualties.

Sept 14: US expanded sanctions related to Russia's military operation in Ukraine to include elites and entities specializing in Russia's military and technological industries and financial sector as well as non-Russian individuals and entities based outside Russia.

Sept 14: France provided emergency medical aid to Libya, in the aftermath of the devastating floods caused by Daniel hurricane.

Sept 14: US appointed former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker to serve as the new US special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.

Sept 14: Italian Red Cross delivered first batch of relief aid and materials to flood-swept areas in eastern Libya.

Sept 16: Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed the Charter Establishing the Alliance of Sahel States (Alliance of Sahel States) as a structure to coordinate their efforts in "collective and joint defense, economic cooperation and mutual assistance for the benefit of their people.

Sept 17: UK banned its retired officers from participating in training rival countries' armies without official permission.

Sept 18: Five Americans detained in Iran have been freed and landed in Doha in route to their home country as part of a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran.

Sept 18: Russia announced its withdrawal from the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, and claimed that the responsibility for the cooperation's collapse lies solely with the council's western members.

Sept 18: EU approved law to exchange digital information in terrorism cases with European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust).

Sept 19: India and Malaysia agreed to further deepen defense cooperation at the 12th Malaysia-India Defense Cooperation Committee meeting held in New Delhi.

Sept 19: Transitional government in Niger announced taking part in the high-level meetings of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Sept 19: EU Ministers Council appointed Bulgarian Iliana Ivanova as new EU Commissioner for innovation and research.

Sept 20: Leaders of the UN member states pledged, in a political declaration, to prevent a repeat of the devastating health and socioeconomic crises caused by COVID-19 and shore up the world's ability to head off another pandemic.

Sept 21: Talks on disarmament began between Azerbaijani officials and members of the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sept 21: US extended protection to Afghans in its territory for 18 months.

Sept 22: European Parliament announced adding 15 extra seats in its 2024-2029 configuration, making the total to 720 MEPs.

Sept 23: Niger's military council accused UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of "obstructing" the West African nation's full participation at the UN's annual meeting of world leader. (more)

