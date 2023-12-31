               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Volume Of Gas Exports Via TAP Revealed


12/31/2023 2:17:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Over 31 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

“This year, 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe under short-term and long-term agreements," he said.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria each.

