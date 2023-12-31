Volume Of Gas Exports Via TAP Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Over 31 billion
cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
“This year, 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to
Europe under short-term and long-term agreements," he said.
The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas
Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its
natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first
time in history.
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of
the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic
meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to
Greece and Bulgaria each.
