Kharkiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight attack of Russian drones on Kharkiv, multiple buildings in the city center sustained damage.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings, and offices. On New Year's eve, the Russians seek to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid – we are invincible and indomitable!" emphasized Terekhov.
Video: Suspilne Kharkiv
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday night, Russia once again attacked Kharkiv, launching attack drones that hit several residential buildings and other civil infrastructure.
Photo: Ihor Terekhov, Telegram
MENAFN31122023000193011044ID1107671590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.