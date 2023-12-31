Kharkiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight attack of Russian drones on Kharkiv, multiple buildings in the city center sustained damage.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings, and offices. On New Year's eve, the Russians seek to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid – we are invincible and indomitable!" emphasized Terekhov.

Video: Suspilne Kharkiv

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday night, Russia once again attacked Kharkiv, launching attack drones that hit several residential buildings and other civil infrastructure.

Photo: Ihor Terekhov, Telegram