War Update: 54 Combat Engagements On Ukraine's Battlefields In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense forces reported 54 combat clashes with the Russian invasion troops on Saturday, also noting successful strikes on 11 Russian manpower clusters and on a number of air defense systems.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, 54 combat clashes have been reported along the Ukrainian frontlines. In total, the enemy launched nine missile attacks and 55 airstrikes, as well as 79 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, reads a morning update.

Russian invaders once again employed Kh-59 guided missiles against the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, the Iskander missile – against Zaporizhzhia, and S-300 SAM – against civi infrastructure facilities in the central part of Kharkiv. The Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, apartment blocks, hotels, hospitals, and other civil and industrial infrastructure sustained damage and destruction.

At night, the Russians also launched Shahed kamikaze drones. Ukraine's defenders intercepted 21 UAVs.

Russian airstrikes targeted Arkhipivka in Chernihiv region; Tovstodubove in Sumy region; Synkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nadiia, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; and Tiahinka and Kherson in Kherson region.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the Ukrainian border, engaging in subversive efforts in order to prevent the Ukrainian command from transferring part of the troops defending the area to other frontline sectors.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate defense lines.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine repelled two Russian assaults toward Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy force, which keeps trying to besiege the town of Avdiivka. Over the day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka, and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine is holding back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka districts, where eight Russian attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian assaults near Pryiutne.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks west of Verbove and east of Kopany.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers pursue the effort to expand the existing bridgehead on the. Despite suffering significant losses, the Russians keep trying to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. Yesterday, the invaders undertook 13 assault attempts, none of them bore fruit.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and military equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has hit 11 Russian manpower and equipment clusters and three air defense systems.

Ukraine's missile forces hit three surface-to-air missile systems, a manpower and weapons cluster, seven artillery systems, and thee e-warfare systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia launched kamikaze drones at Kharkiv, inflicting damage on the central part of the city. The number of casualties has reached 26.