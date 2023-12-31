Putin Must Be Honest With Russians About War Brunt - U.S. At UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Putin should be honest with the Russians about the true cost of the war on Ukraine, as well as what economic prospects await their country due to the Kremlin's aggression.

This was stated during the meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday by John Kelley, the adviser envoy at the U.S. Mission to the UN, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin's brutal war. Just as we discuss issues openly and plainly in this Chamber, Putin should be honest with his own people about the true and mounting cost of his war," the U.S. diplomat emphasized.

He noted that the cost of war for Russians is not only the hundreds of thousands of lives lost on the battlefield, families torn apart, and the many who have fled the country, "but also the bleaker economic future for those who remain."

The U.S. mission representative once again emphasized that it is Vladimir Putin who is responsible for such consequences.

"It is his war of choice and the once that seeks to seize the sovereign territory of another UN Member State," Kelley stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the U.S. accused Russia of deliberately distracting the UN Security Council while preparing the largest air and missile strike on Ukrainian cities.