Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Up To Over 359K

The total combat losses of the Russian invasion forces as of December 31, 2023, have amounted to 359,230.

That's according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 960 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action on Saturday, the report reads.

Also, since the Russian invasion, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 5,977 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 11,070 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 8464 (+30) artillery systems, 943 (+4) MLR systems, 623 (+2) air defense systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,591 (+37) operational- and tactical-level UAVs, 1,709 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,292 (+48) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,268 (+8) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, 54 combat clashes have been reported along the Ukrainian frontlines. In total, the enemy launched nine missile attacks and 55 airstrikes, as well as 79 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, reads a morning update.