Azerbaijani Film To Be Screened In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani short feature film "Key" will be screened at the
16th Sofia MENAR Film Festival. The festival will be shown in the
short films program, Azernews reports.
The Sofia MENAR Film Festival will take place in Bulgaria from
January 12-18, 2024. The program also showcases films from
countries including Japan, the USA, Iran, Tunisia, Egypt, and
Pakistan.
Having premiered at the 14th Go Short International Short Film
Festival in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in April 2023, where it
qualified for consideration by prestigious awards such as the
Oscars, BAFTA, and European Film Awards, the film "Key" has since
represented Azerbaijan at international festivals worldwide.
Produced jointly by "OB Film" and "Epic Production", the film
tells the story of Umid, a man who has safeguarded the keys - the
last relic and symbol of his occupied house in Karabakh - for 26
years.
The scriptwriter and production director is Elshad Aliyev
(ELsevər), with Javid Orujlu (Delee) as the cinematographer, Arif
Niftiyev as the set designer, Elshad Rahimov as the editing
director, Mehman Nadirov as the sound director, Orkhan Behbid,
Senur Ahadov and Matin Alakbarli as the producers.
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107671586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.