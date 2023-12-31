               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ANAMA: 8,529 Mines Neutralized In Liberated Territories In 2023


12/31/2023 2:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 8,529 mines have been neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2023, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

"During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojali, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 3,495 anti-personnel and 5,034 anti-tank mines, as well as 23,049 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized throughout this year," said in the statement.

"As a result, 53081,8 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs," the agency added.

