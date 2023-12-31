ANAMA: 8,529 Mines Neutralized In Liberated Territories In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 8,529 mines have been neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories in 2023, Azernews reports citing
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
"During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Kalbajar,
Aghdam, Khojali, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Gubadli,
Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 3,495 anti-personnel and 5,034
anti-tank mines, as well as 23,049 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were
found and neutralized throughout this year," said in the
statement.
"As a result, 53081,8 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,"
the agency added.
