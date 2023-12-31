US, UK Defense Secretaries Discuss Houthi Attacks In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with British counterpart Grant Schapps discussing Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

The two affirmed that these continuous attacks violate freedom of navigation protected by international law and threaten the safety of citizens from various countries, stated The United States' Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder.

These attacks are unacceptable, both sides stressed, as they destabilize the international system and directly affect global commerce.

The Houthi attacks, Ryder stated, impede the movement of foodstuff, fuel and vital humanitarian aid, thus requiring the need for collective action.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had previously mentioned in a statement that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea had reached 22 attempts since October 19.

This came a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea. (end)

