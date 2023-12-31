Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The world witnessed many events in numerous areas in 2023. The following are the main events:



International Relations:



Jan 1: Sweden took the rotating presidency of the European Union Council for a six-month period.

Jan 6: The US and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to launch a Task Force on the Promotion of Human Rights and International Labor Standards in Supply Chains.

Jan 10: The Two Chinese Embassies in Japan and South Korea suspended visa issuance for both countries' citizens, as a retaliation to the restrictions imposed by Tokyo and Seoul on Chinese travelers over COVID-19 spread.

Jan 10: EU and NATO signed the third Joint Declaration to deepen and strengthen their strategic partnership.

Jan 12: Turkiye summoned Sweden ambassador to Ankara and informed him of its rejection of the propaganda of supporters of the "PKK" organization in Stockholm that targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Jan 13: The US and Japan signed an agreement that will build on decades of cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space.

Jan 16: India and the UK agreed to boost cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues within the framework of the 15th consultations between them.

Jan 17: The US imposed visa restrictions on 25 individuals from Belarus for their alleged involvement in undermining democracy in their country.

Jan 17: The Russian Federation imposed new sanctions on more European officials, banning them from entering Russian territory.

Jan 19: Romania returns its ambassador to his position in Vienna, after a dispute between the two countries.

Jan 19: France and Spain signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Jan 20: Turkiye summoned Sweden ambassador to Ankara and condemned in the strongest terms of his country's authorities allowing burning a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Ankara embassy in Stockholm.

Jan 23: Russia announced it ordered Estonian Ambassador to leave the country and decided to downgrade diplomatic representation with it.

Jan 24: Turkiye summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara to protest against the attack on the Holy Quran in The Hague.

Jan 27: Turkiye summoned Danish ambassador to Ankara to protest against the permission to attack the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

Feb 1: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Louis Bono as the United States new senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations.

Feb 1: The EU has released EUR 43 million (USD 46 million) in humanitarian aid for Myanmar and Rohingya refugees ' and their host communities in Bangladesh

Feb 1: The Treaty between the Italian Republic and the French Republic for Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation, known as the Quirinal Treaty, officially enters into force.

Feb 2: Austria expelled four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Feb 3: The EU hold first summit Ukraine and since the start of the special Russian operation in Ukraine, to discuss its continuous support for Kyiv.

Feb 3: China said that the unmanned Chinese "airship" that was spotted over US airspace s for meteorological research, stressing that it entered the US "by force majeure".

Feb 4: The Pentagon detected another Chinese spy balloon, hovering over Latin America.

Feb 4: Austrian and Slovakia agreed to put an end to the internal border controls.

Feb 4: US military shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean.

Feb 7: Greece and UK signed a new defense and security agreement, targeting closer collaboration to benefit each country's military.

Feb 9: The US and UK imposed sanctions against seven Russian members of Trickbot, a notorious hacking group based in Russia.

Feb 10: South Korea announced its first independent sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's cryptocurrency theft and other illicit cyber activities.

Feb 12: Canada shot down an unidentified flying object that violated Canadian airspace.

Feb 14: EU Council adopted a decision authorizing EU member states to ratify the Second Additional Protocol to the Convention on Cybercrime (Budapest Convention).

Feb 15: Ukraine decided not to take part in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly winter session, to be held in Vienna, due to Russian parliamentary delegation participation.

Feb 16: Russia expelled four Austrian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.

Feb 16: UK announced the launch of a new fund in cooperation with non-governmental organizations to support humanitarian work in the African Sahel region, and allocated an initial budget of GBP 33 million (around USD 40 million).

Feb 20: EU added 32 individuals and 2 entities in Iran to its new sanctions list.

Feb 21: Italy begun supplying electrical equipment to Ukraine to help ensure stable access to electricity for three million people in areas affected by bombing.

Feb 22: The International Federation of Journalists suspended Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) membership, due to Russia's formation of RUJ branches in annexed Ukrainian territories.

Feb 23: European Commission decided to suspend the use of TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service.

Feb 25: India and Germany agreed on boosting security and defense cooperation.

Feb 25: EU imposed additional sanctions against individuals and entities linked to Russian Wagner Group in view of the international dimension and gravity of the group's activities.

Feb 27: US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced it is providing more than USD 126 million in additional food assistance to the people of Kenya. (more)

