Cardinal Hopes 2024 Will Bring Change To Sri Lanka

Colombo Archbishop, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says Sri Lanka might have the opportunity to make a change in 2024.

In his New Year message, the Cardinal said that Sri Lanka is like a ship drifting from side to side with no proper leadership.

The head of the Catholic Church in Colombo also noted that over the past several years Sri Lanka has been both corrupt and poor.

He expressed hope that 2024 will be the year that Sri Lanka experiences the change it has been looking for.

“This is a decisive year let us pray for our country very much,” the Colombo Archbishop said.

Colombo Archbishop, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that the Sri Lankan leadership has not been honest and has not been able to solve the problems of the people.

Sri Lanka is expected to hold elections in 2024 with current President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa expected to contest for the presidency. (Colombo Gazette)



