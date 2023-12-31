Richa Ghosh Can Be A Good Top-Order Player: Amol Muzumdar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Despite the three-run loss to Australia in the second ODI, India head coach Amol Muzumdar heaped rich praise on wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who scored a career-best 96 off 117 balls in the match while batting at number three for just the second time in the format.

Richa is generally known for her finishing skills in both ODIs and T20Is, but this series against Australia has given her a new role – of batting in the top-order, something which she has not done before. At the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Richa was cautious initially, making 37 runs in 60 balls.

She then accelerated very well, making 59 runs in 57 balls and hitting ten fours, including getting her fifty in 74 balls. Though Richa struggled with cramps, she wasn't letting them come in the way of her producing a memorable knock, though she missed her first ODI century by just four runs as Phoebe Litchfield took a superb catch at cover.

"Richa (played a) fantastic knock, what a knock it was. Under pressure, at number three - a new position for her - and she's just proven why she is spoken about highly. Her talent speaks for herself. I think probably a hundred would have been an appropriate one for her. But unfortunately she got out. I think it was a special knock," said Muzumdar in the post-match press conference.

With the next Women's ODI World Cup set to happen in 2025 in India, Richa could be batting at number three for the foreseeable future. "We believe that she can be a good top-order player. We believe in her talent and you have seen what kind of shots she can play. She can use the first ten overs and play according to the situation. That's the best spot for her. At least now, we feel that Richa at number three is a very good choice."

"So, the batting order has been Richa at number three, our number four is Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) and number five is Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues). Unfortunately, Harman wasn't feeling too well. That's why she was dropped down. Otherwise, there is no up and down. Sometimes, in a game as tough as this, you need to address those situations therein. But Richa has been at number three,” added Muzumdar.

Asked about the move of Amanjot Kaur coming ahead of Pooja Vastrakar in the chase of 259, Muzumdar replied: "We play Amanjot as a proper all-rounder. Her number was at number seven. We stuck to it, we thought that she got a chance in the eleven because we believe that she could do the job. Unfortunately, it didn't happen. I don't think there was a need for change in the batting order. At that time, we felt that it was an appropriate one."

Muzumdar revealed that opener Shafali Varma was dropped for the second ODI, as Smriti Mandhana returned to the playing eleven after missing the series opener due to illness.“Shafali Verma was dropped, so didn't find a place in the eleven. Yastika Bhatia got 49 in the first ODI and played really well.”

“We thought we need to continue with her. Shafali is a part of the team and had a long chat with her in the morning. Just conveyed it to her in the best possible manner and we will be working hard in the next few days because the T20 series is coming up.”

--IANS

nr/bc